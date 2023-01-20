Suspected members of kidnapping syndicate apprehended

A well-orchestrated operation by crime intelligence and organised crime officers has yielded sweet results.

This after a group of men suspected of being part of a syndicate tormenting business owners in Gauteng was apprehended. The operation was carried out on Thursday at an unspecified location.

According to Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, national spokesperson for police, the suspects are linked to more than 16 cases of abductions involving demands for ransom.

A special task force led a takedown operation and rescued a businessman who had been kidnapped earlier in January.

“At these premises, police also seized five high-performance powered vehicles including two BMWs, two Mercedes Benz sedans, one Toyota Urban Cruiser, 20 cellphones and 30 portable GPS tracking devices,” said Mathe.

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola commended the multi-disciplinary team for the arrest.

He said the police will continue to infiltrate and apprehend the criminals who are behind a spate of kidnappings around the country.

“Our message is clear: the SAPS [SA Police Service] is coming for all the criminals, either they make our lives easy by handing themselves in, or we fetch them ourselves,” said Masemola.

