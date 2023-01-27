Suspected members of online dating syndicate remanded in jail

Four more suspects believed to be part of a syndicate led by online dating site swindler Pius Emokpe, who defrauded a Northern Cape woman of more than R3.4-million, have been arrested by the Hawks in Cape Town.

Lulama Dilimini, Shafwaan Fakier, Nomcebo Agrineth Sibisi, and Juany Michaels appeared at the Kimberley magistrate’s court on Thursday and were remanded in custody until February 2 when they make their next appearance in court.

Mojalefa Senokoatsane, spokesperson for Nation Prosecuting Authority in Northern Cape, said the suspects, three women and a man, appeared alongside Emokpe, 47, who faces multiple fraud and money-laundering charges.

The syndicate, said Senokoatsane, is accused of defrauding unsuspecting victims of their money.

“The accused operated a scam where they would create false online dating profiles and target vulnerable individuals by grooming them, building trust, and later requesting money for ostensible emergencies,” he said.

He said the suspects have been charged with more than 140 counts of fraud and money-laundering charges. “Emokpe is accused of having defrauded a woman he met on a social media platform of more than R3.4-million,” said Senokoatsane.

He added that Emokpe, who used a false name, informed his victim that he was a biologist and was employed by a South African company.

He later defrauded her by borrowing money from under the pretext that his company was experiencing financial problems. He was arrested by the police after the victim opened a case against him.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author