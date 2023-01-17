Suspected police murderer killed during raid at his hideout

A suspect who allegedly murdered a police officer in KwaZulu-Natal was shot and killed during a shootout at his hideout in Inanda on Tuesday.

The raid and shootout followed the killing of 40-year-old Constable Lindokuhle Goba, a member of the Durban K9 unit, in Mayville on Saturday.

Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspect displayed an intention to kill more police officers when a raid was conducted at his hideout.

“Members of the K9 unit, directorate for priority crime investigation (DPCI), anti-gang unit, and the DPCI national priority violent crime were pursuing the suspect who shot and fatally wounded Constable Lindokuhle Gift Goba of the Durban K9 unit, and robbed him of his service pistol on Saturday,” said Netshiunda.

“Thorough investigation by the police identified a house in Inanda where the suspect was cornered. After the police had introduced and identified themselves, the suspect responded with a hail of bullets and a shootout ensued. During the shootout, the suspect was fatally wounded.”

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has been informed for further investigations.

