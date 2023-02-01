Suspected robbers perish in high-speed chase, shootout with police

Three men suspected to be members of a gang that terrorises shopping malls were killed during a high-speed chase and shootout with the police on Wednesday.

Two other suspects are fighting for their lives in hospital as a result of a heavy gun battle with members of a multi-disciplinary law enforcement team.

Police spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the officers followed up on a lead about the suspects who are allegedly involved in shopping mall robberies, courier robberies and other violent crimes.

It is alleged that the group had just committed a robbery at a shopping mall near Carnival City in Brakpan, east of Johannesburg, where they overpowered security guards.

“We were on the lookout for a silver VW Toureg and a blue BMW allegedly involved in the robbery. The vehicle was picked up on the R21 highway northbound,” said Mogale.

“An operational plan was executed in an attempt to stop the suspects’ vehicle. The suspects tried to evade police and a high-speed chase ensued.”

According to a police report, the suspects opened fire on police members, who fired back and brought the getaway vehicle to a halt after it hit a barrier.

Mogale said: “Three suspects in the vehicle were fatally wounded and the other two were taken to hospital in a critical condition for medical attention.

“Three unlicensed firearms, ammunition and cargo were recovered in the Toureg. Preliminary investigation established that the VW SUV was reported robbed from the owner in January, as per Brooklyn case, and one of the firearms was reported as stolen as per Isiphingo case.”

In a separate incident, a suspicious vehicle en route to Mamelodi outside Pretoria was picked by the Tshwane K9 unit and four suspects were detained.

“The [K9 unit] members took the suspects to their residence where three vehicles – a BMW 1 series, a Toyota Corolla, and a VW Jetta were seized on the scene.

“The suspects will be appearing in court soon for attempted murder, possession of suspected stolen property, armed robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.”

