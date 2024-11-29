Suspects’ Eswatini extradition delays stall rapper AKA murder trial

- Advertisement -

The much-anticipated trial of slain South African rapper Kiernan Forbes, better known by his stage name AKA, hinges on the outcome of the extradition of two other co-accused in the matter.

The assassination case convened at the Durban magistrate’s court on Friday. However, it was stood down temporarily pending an extradition hearing in the kingdom of Eswatini. Two brothers, Malusi Dave Nzimande and Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande, are battling their extradition in Eswatini court. According to the state, the two were part of orchestrating the hit on AKA.

The brothers have appealed against extradition

They are understood to be against being extradited to South Africa, their country of birth, to face the music. The siblings also claim their life will be in great danger once they’re in the country, citing deadly animosities with rival taxi warlords. They have appealed their extradition several times.

On Friday, leading state advocate Lawrence Gcaba told the court: “The state was successful in its extradition application. We have, however, been delayed because of the appeal that the accused have launched against their extradition.”

He gave details to the presiding magistrate Vincent Hlatshwayo. If all went well, the outcome of their appeal will be known on Friday, Gcaba said.

Hlatshwayo agreed that the matter should be adjourned pending the Eswatini court proceedings.

Received R133k of the hit money

The Ndimande brothers were arrested by members of the Royal Eswatini Police Service (REPS). They were arrested while hiding in a flat they rented at Zone 4 in Mbabane. The brothers are alleged to have shared R133, 000, from the R800, 000 that was allegedly paid for the hit. Besides the AKAs assassination, the pair are also wanted for the assassination of two businessmen.

According to evidence before the court, AKA was tracked down from the King Shaka International Airport. He was followed with his entourage to a hotel in Umhlanga. The rapper was due to perform in Durban on that fateful night.

As he left his hotel, the spotters and gunmen followed him to the now defunct Wish Restaurant on Florida Road. The road is one of Durban’s highly sought-after entertainment destinations known for its vibrant nightlife.

Police say more arrests likely

This is where a gunman walked up to him and shot him in the head, killing him instantly. His friend and celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane was also caught in the crossfire and killed. Although AKA was the intended target, Motsoane, according to police was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

As it stands, Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande are charged with the murder. They face charges including conspiracy to commit murder, murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. Also five counts of attempted murder and money laundering. The men remain in custody.

Police have already hinted that they were following other leads, meaning the number of the accused is likely to increase.

