Suspects implicated in UIF fraud scheme remanded in jail

Seven suspects believed to have defrauded the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) have been remanded in police custody until their bail hearing on June 14.

The group, which was arrested at the weekend, appeared in the Molopo magistrate’s court in Limpopo on Monday to answer to a collective 220 counts of theft, fraud, and money-laundering amounting to more than R2-million.

The Hawks have cast their net wide and expect to arrest more people to join Phure Daniel Matshogo, 42, Zakaria Modise Mokgobi, 42, Thato Moiloa, 26, Motlapele Otto, 58, Theophilus Mpheng, 39, Tebogo Joseph Mosito, 36, and Vusi Makhubo, 41, in the dock.

Two of the suspects are believed to be former employees of the department of employment and labour in Mahikeng and Klerksdorp in North West.

It is alleged that four agents joined the pair to recruit unemployed individuals between 2019 and 2020 to participate in the fraudulent UIF claims scheme.

According to reports, some of the applicants were informed that they were being assisted to lodge claims from the drought relief fund while others allegedly claimed money from the UIF.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said investigations showed that other people were allegedly informed that they would be employed at the SA Revenue Service or the Nomalalemba Project and other projects.

“The applicants were allegedly given R50 each to open bank accounts. However, bank cards were kept by the suspects,” said Henry Mamothame, NPA spokesperson in North West.

“In addition, the applicants were allegedly made to complete UIF claim forms masquerading as former employees of the Impala Platinum mine and Sibanye Ashanti Gold mine.

“Subsequently, the suspects allegedly processed their claims, resulting in the department of employment and labour suffering a loss of over R2-million.”

Said UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping: “It would seem that criminals think the UIF is an easy target for fraud and corruption, when we are actually not.

“Our risk and anti-fraud unit will continue to monitor labour centres and in so doing work with law-enforcement agencies to decisively deal with fraud and corruption committed by members of the public and government officials who enable it.

“Until the day arrives when the criminality towards the UIF stops, we will continue to catch and send perpetrators to prison, and we will maintain our call to the NPA to propose harsh sentences to the courts as a means of deterrence.”

