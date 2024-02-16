Suspects in Free State river murders taken into custody

Six murder suspects appeared at the Seloshesa Magistrate’s Court on Friday in relation to the brutal Sepone River murders.

The suspects, who cannot be named due to the sensitivity of the investigation, were arrested after the police found a missing head belonging to one of the murdered persons near the stream.

They are facing four charges of murder, robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and possession of suspected stolen goods.

Motantsi Makhele, Free State police spokesperson, confirmed to Sunday World that the suspects were all remanded in custody and would appear in court on February 23 for a formal bail application.

“The discovery came after four bodies were found near Sepone River and one of the victim’s head was missing. All four bodies, two females and two males had multiple stab wounds and were all found not far from each other inside the stream located in a dense and thick vegetation running on the other side of N8 adjacent to the railway line,” said Motantsi.

The police previously stated that Lebohang Julia Khutsoane was found decapitated and her hands tied. This comes after she was reported as a missing person after her family worried that the 52-year-old had not returned home since her trip to the mall.

This was the second body to be found. The police had rushed to the area following a tip-off that a lifeless man’s body was floating on the water.

Two more bodies were discovered in a deep-water police search. The decomposed body of a female was floating on the same river and was at least 50 metres from the first body discovered. The deceased also had her hands tied to plastic bags with stones.

As suspicions were raised, the police continued the search and discovered a 43-year-old lifeless male body with stab wounds, and his hands were also tied with a rope.

The police highlighted that the bodies shared similarities, such as multiple stab wounds and were tied with plastic, sand, or stones. The bodies were found in different locations, but not far from each other along the stream.

Provincial police commissioner, Baile Motswenyane said: “This will at least bring closure to one of the families. Well done to this team of brilliant investigators for the job well done.”