Suspects positively linked to murder of witness outside court

Four people have been apprehended by the police in the Western Cape in connection with the murder of a woman near the Wynberg magistrate’s court on Thursday last week.

The victim was fatally shot while on her way to the taxi rank after leaving the court premises. Reports indicate that the deceased was in court as a witness in an ongoing case.

Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie, spokesperson for the police, confirmed on Friday that the suspects, aged between 24 and 33, have been “positively” linked to the murder and are in custody.

“An investigation by a dedicated integrated investigation team comprising detectives from the provincial office and Wynberg detectives has landed four suspects behind bars in connection with the murder of a woman near the Wynberg magistrate’s court a week ago,” Pojie said.

“The victim was gunned down after leaving the court building en route to the taxi rank.

“The investigation took the integrated investigation team to different locations within the Cape metropole, where they conducted tracing operation and arrested the four suspects after they were positively linked with the murder through thorough investigation and forensic evidence.

“Police also seized a silver Nissan Tiïda, as well as cellular phones that will be analysed.”

The suspects are scheduled to appear in the Wynberg magistrate’s court on Monday to faces charges of murder.

For more business news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.