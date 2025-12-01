Suspended education HOD’s pension a headache

Mpumalanga lawmakers were plunged into a tense debate this week when the DA tabled a motion calling for suspended education head of department (HOD) Lucy Moyane’s pension to be frozen pending the finalisation of a disciplinary process linked to the controversial purchase of 22 laptops worth more than R2-million.

In a surprise move, all parties agreed on the need for the swift release of the disciplinary outcome against Moyane, but disagreed with the DA’s demand that her pension be blocked.

Moyane is currently receiving full pay while on precautionary suspension after a preliminary forensic investigation found that under her leadership as accounting officer, BoTau Technologies was paid R2 012 615 for 22 laptops that were substandard. The devices cost the taxpayer R91 000 a piece.

Reacting to the scandal, the department recalled the devices and demanded a refund following revelations that the service provider had promised Dell XPS 15 laptops but delivered cheaper and less powerful Dell XPS 13 models.

DA legislator Annerie Weber called on Premier Mandla Ndlovu to ensure Moyane does not resign or get redeployed before the process concludes.

“Lucy Moyane is turning 60 in December 2025, and, therefore the person resigns or is redeployed, or not being held accountable. We are teaching our citizens that it is okay to break the law and do as you feel, as long as you are connected.”

Weber further accused the department of shielding Moyane.

“The department of education and the leadership of Moyane have failed learners in Mpumalanga. The DA demands that the investigation and disciplinary process must be finalised before the suspended HOD goes on pension or resigns. If that happens, the pension of the HOD must be frozen until she is either found guilty or cleared of allegations,” she said.

But ANC member Thulisile Khoza dismissed the accusation that the disciplinary process was being stalled.

“The honourable premier is not stalling the disciplinary action but rather ensuring that all processes are followed. The public service and administration precautionary suspension guidelines state that suspension should be concluded within 60 days, but it also allows for extension where necessary.

“We must remember that Ms Moyane is entitled to a fair hearing and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.”

MKP legislator Gabeni Ndimande said: “The [preliminary] forensic report found serious procurement irregularities in the laptop deal… The investigation report revealed gross overpayment. Allegations include favouritism and nepotism.”

ActionSA member Thoko Mashiane said: “As ActionSA, we are not going to support the motion as presented by the DA, but we are still calling on the premier to be transparent”

EFF legislator Ntsako Mkhabela also rejected the DA’s position, stating that the EFF calls on Ndlovu to urgently release the outcome of the disciplinary action. “Failure of which we will have no option but to compel the premier to release the report or outcome of the hearing through a court of law.”