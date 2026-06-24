Suspended EMPD deputy chief blasts ‘character assassination’ claims

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi has accused witnesses, the media and others of orchestrating a campaign to damage his reputation, as he continued his testimony before the Madlanga Commission on Wednesday.

Mkhwanazi expressed frustration over what he described as false allegations made against him during the commission’s proceedings. He told the inquiry that previous witnesses who testified about alleged corruption within the EMPD had provided misleading evidence in an effort to discredit him.

The suspended officer also took aim at media coverage surrounding his case, claiming there was a deliberate effort to tarnish his image.

“There is an article about Julius Mkhwanazi every day. It’s character assassination. It’s happening, and the commission is allowing it.”

‘Commission not behind media reports’

Commission chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga interrupted Mkhwanazi, rejecting suggestions that the commission was responsible for media reporting.

“We can’t control what the media publishes except in those instances where there may be a basis for us to have our spokesperson correcting inaccuracies.”

Matlala’s police clearance certificate

The commission also heard evidence relating to alleged crime boss Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and an attempt in 2022 to secure EMPD peace officer status for him and controversial businessman Michael van Wyk.

During proceedings, the commission was shown a document bearing a South African Police Service (SAPS) letterhead that was identified as Matlala’s police clearance certificate. The document stated that Matlala had no previous criminal convictions.

The certificate had been sent to Mkhwanazi via WhatsApp by Van Wyk as part of efforts to facilitate Matlala’s appointment as an EMPD peace officer. However, evidence leader Mahlape Sello told the commission that an investigation quickly established the document to be fraudulent.

“This affidavit continues at paragraph 10 to say that Mr Matlala has convictions for two offences of house breaking and theft. This affidavit tells us that based on a number of factors, that document was fraudulent.”

The commission has consequently established that the police clearance certificate claiming Matlala had no criminal record was not authentic.

Mkhwanazi maintained that the attempt to grant Matlala EMPD Peace Officer status was ultimately unsuccessful. Had the process been approved, Matlala would have been granted certain powers to assist with policing functions.

However, Mkhwanazi declined to address the claims made by witness K linking him to a operation that allegedly resulted in the theft of precious stones worth R14.9 million.

He told the commission that he dedicated his time preparing for his disciplinary hearing and had not yet had an opportunity to study the transcripts of Witness K’s testimony, in which he is implicated.

READ MORE: Witness K was in romantic relationship with Julius Mkhwanazi

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