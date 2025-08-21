Suspended KZN public works HOD Siboniso Majola jumps ship

The suspended head of department (HoD) for the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has resigned.

Siboniso Majola packed his bags and left the department a year after he was placed on precautionary suspension over allegations of corruption that were levelled against him.

Graft during ANC tenure

The alleged graft happened during the tenure of the ANC before it was dethroned in May 2024. And the department fell into the hands of the DA when the government of provincial unity (GPU) was formed.

Majola has repeatedly denied the allegations of corruption levelled against him.

After he was suspended, several other senior officials of the department who were hired during the tenure of the ANC were fingered in alleged corruption. Some of them resigned, while others, like Musa Zondi, the former supply chain management director, were fired.

Also fired for alleged corruption were chief financial officer Zanele Dlamini. As well as Zinhle Pfute, the chief director of infrastructure programme coordination.

In a letter seen by Sunday World, sent to Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli, Majola said he was throwing in the towel. However, he gave no reasons for his decision.

Ntuli, in his capacity as the premier, is responsible for hiring and firing heads of departments in the province.

“I am writing to formally resign from my position as an HOD for Public Works and Infrastructure, effective from the 20 August 2025. And I have decided to pursue a new opportunity that will allow me to focus on my personal growth and professional development.

Government confirms resignation

“I am grateful for the opportunities I had during my tenure here. And… I appreciate the support from you and the team,” reads Majola’s letter to Ntuli.

Head of the provincial government communication services, Bongani Gina, confirmed Majola’s resignation. He did not expand on the matter.

“Yes, we can confirm the resignation of HOD Majola from the Department of Public Works,” Gina said.

