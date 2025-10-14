Suspended Mpumalanga education boss faces new charges over guardhouse

The Mpumalanga head of the department of education, Lucy Moyane, who was suspended earlier this year over a R2-million laptop and printer scandal, now faces a fresh set of disciplinary charges—this time for her alleged role in inflated costs for a modest guardhouse in KaNyamazane near Mbombela.

The legislature’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) confirmed that Moyane and a district director will face a disciplinary hearing in November, following the conclusion of a forensic investigation into the controversial renovation project.

According to the report tabled before Scopa on October 9, the forensic findings pointed to procurement irregularities and failures of oversight that led to the department spending more than R2-million on a small plastered structure that resembles a backyard storage shed.

The inflated figure included a fence whose cost did not justify the expenditure.

The official legislature report notes that, “following the conclusion of a forensic report into the conduct of officials implicated in irregularities that occurred in the process of the renovation of the guardhouse in Ehlanzeni District, Kanyamazane, there are consequence-management processes recommended against such officials.”

It further records that, “a panel shall be appointed by 31 October 2025 to deal with the disciplinary hearing that is expected to commence with the disciplinary proceedings from 3 November 2025.”

In conclusion, the report adds that, “this consequence-management process shall be taken out against the suspended accounting officer [Moyane] and the district director for failing to ensure that irregular expenditure is guarded against.”

Misleading information

The charges stem from a 2024 Scopa investigation that found that the department misled lawmakers by presenting a doctored report—including copy-pasted sections from an unrelated school project—to disguise wasteful expenditure on the guardhouse at the Ehlanzeni District offices.

Scopa chairperson Desmond Moela said at the time that Moyane, as the department’s accounting officer, had signed off on the misleading document and recommended disciplinary action for “allowing inaccurate information to reach the committee.”

However, no action was taken until the forensic report was finalised earlier this year.

Last Thursday’s meeting marked the first appearance of newly appointed Education MEC Lindi Masina, who pledged to cooperate fully with the oversight committee and admitted that the case should serve as “a learning curve” for the department.

Committee members raised sharp concerns over the department’s slow internal response, its vacant infrastructure-director post, and the fact that the guardhouse has been renovated twice but remains unused.

Scopa directed the department to furnish it with a detailed forensic report, Special Investigating Unit correspondence, and a letter demanding repayment of R194 000 from an implicated service provider who reportedly agreed to pay back the money.

Moyane’s new disciplinary process adds to her growing list of troubles. In May, Premier Mandla Ndlovu suspended her over a separate R2 million printer and laptop procurement scandal that resulted in the blocklisting of the service provider and possible criminal referrals to the police.

If found guilty in November, Moyane could be dismissed, marking one of the most significant accountability tests opposition parties in the provincial legislature predicted would end with a sweet retirement and multimillion-rand pension payout.

