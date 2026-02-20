Suspended police boss Shadrack Sibiya claims MKP target him 

Suspended deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya insisted during a tense exchange at the Madlanga commission of inquiry that coordinated attacks, including those by the MK Party, had targeted him.

He said these words on Thursday while facing tough questions over the controversial disbandment of the political killings task team (PKTT).

Sibiya informed the commission that he felt singled out.

“I am a target. The MK Party was one of the organisations targeting me. It is this political party that opened criminal cases and marched around my buildings,” he said.

Addressing the dissolution of the PKTT, Sibiya said he only became aware of the decision when the letter from police minister Senzo Mchunu was circulated in the media.

“When the letter was circulated in the media, that was the day I learned of the disbandment,” he said.

Build-up to the disbandment of the PKTT

Despite the sudden nature of the announcement, Sibiya insisted that it did not surprise him.

“I was not surprised. There was a build-up, a series of meetings, including discussions around the Marais report before the PKTT was disbanded,” he testified.

However, members of the commission pressed him to point out exactly where, in the Marais report, the disbandment of the PKTT was recommended.

In response, Sibiya presented the report but struggled to identify any explicit recommendation to dissolve the unit.

He further argued that the PKTT had not been adequately monitored, citing cases dating back as far as eight years ago.

“There were cases stemming back as far as 2018. The dockets that were being looked into by the PKTT were going cold,” he said.

Evidence leader Adv. Adila Hassim challenged his assertion, highlighting that oversight bodies, including the steering committee and inter-ministerial committee, had recommended that the PKTT continue its work.

Hassim questioned why the task team was still receiving funding approvals if there were concerns about its performance.

“You want one answer, and I don’t agree with that answer,” Sibiya replied.

Lack of clarity in Sibiya’s testimony

Commission chair Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga expressed frustration over the lack of clarity in Sibiya’s testimony. “Show us a decision that says the PKTT is being disbanded,” Madlanga said.

Sibiya replied: “I am trying to respond. The document does not say the PKTT should be disbanded, but it talks about seizing provincial task teams.”

“Where does it say task teams must be disbanded?” asked commissioner Sesi Baloyi.

Baloyi further pointed out that the Marais report did not recommend the closure of task teams, including the PKTT.

After attempting to justify his position, Sibiya ultimately conceded the point. “There are no recommendations speaking to that,” he acknowledged.

Madlanga further clarified that the report drew a distinction between task teams and units.

According to the report, task teams required impact analysis before any closure, while units could be shut down.

“There are no recommendations to close task teams, which is what the PKTT is,” Madlanga said.

Faced with the commission’s interpretation, Sibiya conceded. “Chair, let me accept and move on.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content