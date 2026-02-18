Suspended police boss Shadrack Sibiya denies procuring spying machines

Suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya has pushed back against allegations made about him, denying wrongdoing in the procurement of crime-fighting equipment.

Sibiya said this as he made his first appearance before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday.

Proceedings began with the display of Sibiya’s curriculum vitae.

Unfairly crucified in testimonies

He told the commission that those who had previously testified against him lacked the investigative qualifications he possesses.

“All the people who have come before this commission to speak about me do not have the investigative course that I have,” he said.

He also spoke about his former employer, the City of Joburg, saying there is lot that is happening at the metropolitan municipality.

Sibiya worked at the City of Joburg as head of the group forensic and investigation services.

He said the allegations that he had procured spying equipment during his time in the municipality were incorrect.

Sibiya described the equipment as part of a broader crime-fighting initiative.

“I was accused of procuring spying equipment. But in all fairness we were trying to fight crime in totality because the city was losing more money. It was a crime-fighting machinery, nothing to do with spying,” he said.

Questions on spying equipment

The commission’s chairperson, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, probed further. He asked about the capabilities of the equipment and why existing CCTV systems were not sufficient.

“You say you recommended the purchase of the machinery. Why would CCTV footage not be sufficient?” Madlanga asked.

Sibiya responded that many CCTV cameras were often disabled or non-functional. He added that the additional measures were intended as preventative.

“It was just a preventative measure that we were not listened to. Most of the CCTV cameras you find that they’ve been disabled or don’t work. As a mayor, you may not have cameras but suspect that there are things that have been planted,” he said.

He further told the inquiry that he has been subjected to intense public scrutiny since a media briefing in July 2025 by KwaZulu-Natal top cop Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

In dramatic exchanges, Sibiya alleged that Mkhwanazi was behind social media accounts that have allegedly targeted him.

Unsubstantiated claims about Mkhwanazi

Asked by Madlanga about whether Mkhwanazi had social media accounts, Sibiya said he did not know. However, he alleged that Mkhwanazi was directly or indirectly involved in the social media posts.

Madlanga cautioned Sibiya against making unsubstantiated claims.

“That’s not fair because General Mkhwanazi has no control over what people say about him or you,” Madlanga said.

Sibiya maintained that Mkhwanazi’s public appearances and statements are consistently amplified on social media. This while his own appearances attract coordinated attacks.

“Everything that is happening about General Mkhwanazi is on social media. Whether he is wearing camouflage or he says something. But whatever I say, whether on television or radio, the attacks that I get are a lot and coming from the same direction,” he stated.

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi questioned Sibiya on whether he had evidence to support his claims.

Source of claims identified

“So all these favourable posts to general Mkhwanazi, do you have facts or are you speculating?” Baloyi asked.

“I know I’m not speculating. It is the case. But I don’t have proof. I have been given names of individuals allegedly responsible for managing Mkhwanazi’s social media posts.”

Baloyi further asked Sibiya about his earlier claim that Mkhwanazi had been advised to approach the City of Johannesburg for information about him.

“Do you know for a fact who advised him and what information he was looking for?” Baloyi asked.

Sibiya referred to comments made by Mesuli Mlandu, a former City of Joburg employee.

“I think when you listen to Mesuli Mlandu talking about general Mkhwanazi visiting him, the answer is there.”

The commission is investigating claims of criminality, political interference and corruption within South Africa’s criminal justice system.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content