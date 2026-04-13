Suspended police sergeant Fannie Nkosi to spend another week behind bars

Suspended police sergeant Fannie Nkosi will spend at least another week in custody after his bail application was postponed to April 20 due to the unavailability of the state prosecutor.

Nkosi appeared at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday, following his arrest four days after his suspension.

His suspension came quickly after he wrapped his testimony before the Madlanga commission of inquiry in March.

When the police raided his house in Pretoria, they found several firearms, including an R5 rifle and a revolver; over 100 rounds of ammunition; six case dockets; and R52 700 in cash hidden under a mattress.

Nkosi’s legal representative, Advocate Sizo Dlali, indicated that his client intends to plead not guilty to all charges.

Nkosi maintains that the case against him is fabricated and lacks evidence. “These charges are fabricated against me and cannot be proven,” Nkosi said.

He disputed the allegations that he had failed to secure his firearms properly, insisting that all firearms seized by police were licensed and stored in a safe, as required.

However, he said his suspension made it impossible for him to return the ammunition to his employer without violating the suspension conditions.

Nkosi further denied claims that additional firearms were discovered hidden in a mattress, under a bed, and in his vehicle.

He described the state’s case as weak and suggested that the charges were brought to frustrate him.

The presiding magistrate, Thandi Theledi, questioned why Nkosi is being kept at Kgosi Mampuru’s hospital wing.

Claims about a grenade refuted

Addressing other allegations, he declined to comment in detail on dockets allegedly found at his residence, stating they relate to intelligence matters and denying that they were stolen.

He also refuted claims that an explosive device, specifically a grenade, was found in his home.

However, during a previous court appearance, police presented a different account of the search conducted at Nkosi’s residence.

Authorities said a search and seizure warrant was obtained following reports of suspicious activity at the premises.

According to police, seven licensed firearms were recovered, four in a safe, one between a mattress, one under a bed, and another in a vehicle.

Investigators also reportedly found six case dockets five originals and one copy, linked to cash-in-transit robberies and hijacking cases.

An amount of R52 700 in cash and an explosive device were also allegedly seized.

Nkosi’s name previously surfaced during proceedings at the Madlanga commission, where he was implicated as an alleged intermediary for senior SA Police Service officials in dealings involving suspected cartel figures.

The case is set to resume on April 20.

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