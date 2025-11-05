Suspended Shadrack Sibiya seen driving car owned by convicted criminal

Suspended Deputy National Commissioner of Police (Crime Detection) Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya was seen driving a white Toyota Hilux bakkie owned by convicted criminal Scharnick Stuart James.

This information was revealed on Tuesday by the SAPS divisional commissioner for crime intelligence, Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo. He said this at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference, and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System.

After falling ill while testifying five weeks ago, Khumalo returned to the witness stand on Tuesday.

CCTV footage outside Sibiya home

In his testimony on Tuesday, Khumalo told Advocate Adila Hassim SC, the commission’s evidence leader, that police managed to obtain TV footage showing scenes outside Sibiya’s Centurion, Pretoria, house on October 9.

He said on October 9, members of the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) political killings task team (PKTT) conducted a search and seizure operation at Sibiya’s house.

Khumalo played the October 9 TV footage for the commission.

The footage shows Sibiya walking towards a white Toyota Hilux bakkie parked at the gate outside his house. Sibiya is seen entering the bakkie on the driver’s side and then driving off with it.

Vehicle owned by convicted criminal

Khumalo said police investigations showed that the white Toyota Hilux bakkie that Sibiya was seen driving is owned by convicted criminal Scharnick Stuart James.

Khumalo said James’ criminal record profile revealed that he has a total of 34 cases.

He said out of the 34 cases, James was found guilty on 18 cases. Eleven cases against him were withdrawn, and in five cases he was found not guilty.

Convicted of 18 charges out of 34

Khumalo said James was found guilty mostly for theft of motor vehicle and carjacking. Also for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and common assault.

He said James was present in parliament last month as Sibiya’s protector. This was when Sibiya was testifying before parliament’s Ad Hoc committee. The committee is probing allegations made by KZN provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi of corruption in the criminal justice system.

The commission is taking place at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria,. It is chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

The commission resumes on Wednesday at 9.30am, with the continuation of Khumalo’s testimony.

