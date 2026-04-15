Suspended top EMPD official Julius Mkhwanazi implicated in disposal of dead person’s body

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) official Julius Mkhwanazi is in hot water after the Madlanga commission of inquiry threw explosive testimony linking him to the alleged disposal of a deceased suspect, identified as Emmanuel Mbense.

The testimony, presented as evidence by the late Witness D, Marias van der Merwe, details events that allegedly unfolded on the night of April 14, 2022, in the aftermath of a warehouse robbery in Boksburg.

According to the statement, Van der Merwe was contacted at about 9pm by Kobus Janse van Rensburg, who is described as the director of a private security company based in Springs and who informed him of a robbery and claimed to have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.

Van der Merwe agreed to assist and was sent a location pin to a site in Sallies Village.

Upon arrival about 20 minutes later, Van der Merwe encountered several individuals, including a known informant, Jaco Hanekom, as well as multiple unmarked EMPD vehicles.

Additional individuals, including a man identified as Zander Fritz, reportedly arrived shortly thereafter.

Van der Merwe recounted entering a room where a suspect was being questioned. He described the individual as being in distress and physically weakened.

After briefly leaving and returning, he noticed the room had become wet and sensed that something was not right.

Self-defence shooting

His testimony further alleges that police officials later emerged from the premises carrying what appeared to be a small safe or container.

Moments later, one of the individuals informed those present that the suspect would not talk anymore.

In a particularly alarming claim, Van der Merwe stated that some members discussed staging the scene to resemble a self-defence shooting.

According to the testimony, there were plans to plant a firearm on the deceased.

The situation allegedly took a darker turn when threats were issued to those present. One individual reportedly warned that anyone who spoke out would be killed.

Van der Merwe further testified that a suggestion was made to contact senior officials for assistance.

While initial names were mentioned, attention ultimately turned to a figure referred to as “Julius”, later identified as Julius Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi reportedly arrived at the scene shortly thereafter and introduced himself as a superintendent.

According to the testimony, he was briefed about the situation and participated in discussions regarding the disposal of the body.

Van der Merwe claimed he was instructed to use his marked company vehicle to transport the body, despite raising concerns about its visibility. He was allegedly reassured that he would not be stopped and that he would be covered.

The testimony concludes with Van der Merwe stating that he complied with instructions under pressure, as the group prepared to move the body from the property.

Mkhwanazi rejects witness’ testimony

Mkhwanazi responded that Van der Merwe’s testimony should not be trusted because he continuously changed his versions.

“If the investigating officer is the one who was sitting here telling the entire country and commission that Witness D lied in his statement and gave different statements,” he said.

“In the other statement he talks about officers who were carrying firearms, but in the other version he doesn’t say so.

“He said I spoke to Jaco, and we were discussing the removal of the body. How did he hear that because I was not close to him? How could I discuss dumping the body when I did not even know that there was a body there?”

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi told Mkhwanazi that Witness D was specific in his testimony and asked which part of the testimony was Mkhwanazi denying.

“Because you agree that Jaco called you, now you need to tell us on which parts he contradicted himself,” said Baloyi.

Mkhwanazi said it is not true that he was part of a group that discussed how to dump the body of a deceased suspect.

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