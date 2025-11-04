‘Suspension not lifted’: Eastern Cape education department slams director

The Eastern Cape education department has refuted reports that it has lifted the suspension of its director for communication and events, Vuyiseka Mboxela.

It was a reaction to a statement Mboxela issued on Monday announcing the lifting of her suspension on department letterhead.

On Tuesday, the department released a statement, signed by departmental spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima, stating that the statement issued by Mboxela was unauthorised.

Mtima maintained that the suspension is still in effect while the disciplinary hearing is ongoing.

“Indeed, Ms Mboxela was seen around the premises of the employer contravening the conditions of her suspension,” said Mtima.

Department mulls decisive action

He added that the department will use its authority to take decisive action against Mboxela’s impudent actions.

The department’s executive authority received complaints regarding Mboxela’s treatment of officials who report to her, which led to the disciplinary action.

During the first sitting of the disciplinary hearing on October 24, the department requested an extension of her suspension period following the launch of an investigation.

The request was approved, and Mtima explained that the suspension would remain in effect until November 26.

On Monday, Mboxela issued a statement announcing her return to her post after the department suspended her for two months.

In addition to describing her suspension as unjustified and unprocedural, she stated that she would be returning to work on Tuesday and would be available to speak with the media in her official capacity.

Code of conduct contravened

The department accused Mboxela on Tuesday of disobeying the ruling and damaging the department’s reputation by giving the public false information about an internal departmental procedure.

“The recent media statement released demonstrates a total disregard by Ms Mboxela for government policies and prescripts regulating the conduct of public servants.

“As a previous media liaison officer, Ms Mboxela is fully aware of the code of conduct, and the recent events are in direct contravention of this code of conduct.

“The department condemns this lawlessness and will be obliged to act accordingly to protect the integrity and reputation of the executive authority and the department,” the department said.

Mboxela stated in an interview with Sunday World on Monday that Mtima is under her supervision as the director of communications.

In response to a question about whether the province’s MEC for education was aware of her return, she stated that the MEC did not need to be involved.

“Why are you involving the MEC?” she asked.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content