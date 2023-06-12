Syndicate in the dock for fraudulent UIF claims in North West

Six suspects are expected to take a stand before the Mahikeng district court on Monday following their arrest at the weekend.

The group was apprehended by members of the Hawk’s serious commercial crime investigation and the priority crime specialised investigation unit for alleged fraudulent claims from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

They face charges of money-laundering and theft.

It is alleged that the suspects – two former employees of the department of employment and labour in Mahikeng and Klerksdorp, and four recruiting agents – recruited unemployed individuals between 2019 and 2020 under false pretenses.

Lieutenant-Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula, spokesperson for the Hawks in North West, said some of the claimants were allegedly informed that they were being assisted to lodge claims from the drought relief fund while others were allegedly claiming money from the UIF.

Others were allegedly informed that they would be employed at the SA Revenue Service while another group was allegedly lied to that they would be employed at Nomalalemba Project and other projects.

“The claimants were allegedly each given R50 to open bank accounts, however, the bank cards were kept by the suspects,” said Mathebula.

“In addition, the claimants were allegedly made to complete UIF claim forms masquerading as former employees of Impala Platinum Mine and Sibanye Ashanti Gold Mine.”

Subsequently, the suspects allegedly processed their claims, resulting in the department suffering a loss of more than R2-million.

Major-General Patrick Mbotho, provincial head of the directorate for priority crime investigation in North West, commended the investigation team for its sterling work and lauded the National Prosecuting Authority for assisting the investigation team in building a watertight case.

Mbotho cautioned the public to refrain from engaging in criminal activities, saying law enforcement will not hesitate to take action against those who break the law.

