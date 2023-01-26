Syndicate members in court for ‘abduction’ of businessman

Four men are expected at the Kempton Park magistrate’s court in Ekurhuleni to answer to charges of kidnapping and extortion.

This after their arrest for the abduction of a businessman at the O.R Tambo International Airport on Friday last week.

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, spokesperson for the police, said: “Preliminary investigations indicate that the Indian businessman was lured to South Africa by the syndicate posing as business people. After kidnapping him, the men made ransom demands to his family in India.”

During the arrest, said Mathe, the police seized four cellphones which belonged to the victim, including one used to communicate with his family, as well as the victim’s watch and driver’s licence.

“One firearm and several SIM cards were also seized. A substantial amount of money was also seized, which is believed to be ransom payments.”

