Taking a closer look at Banyana Banyana’s prestigious 100 international caps club 

Since coach Desiree Ellis was officially appointed as the permanent head coach of Banyana Banyana in 2018, there has been a lot to celebrate about the women’s senior national team.

From winning the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) for the first time to having a memorable Fifa World Cup in Australia, where they made history by making a maiden appearance in the knockout stages in 2023.

Now, the team has seen several players honoured by the SA Football Association for reaching the 150 caps milestone for the national team.

The latest players to celebrate those feats were Noko Matlou and Nompumelelo “Mbuzi” Nyandeni, who donned the Banyana jersey for the last time and bowed out in style during the two friendly matches against Malawi.

“I think it’s fantastic. We need to celebrate players who have given long service to the country. We need to celebrate that,” Ellis said, reflecting on Matlou and Nyandeni’s achievements.

Sunday World takes a closer look at some of the players who have contributed to the rise of Banyana and amassed more than 100 international caps.

Janine van Wyk (185 caps):

Banyana Banyana veteran defender is the most capped player on the African continent for men’s and women’s football.

The Banyana veteran defender broke the long-standing record in December 2023 against Burkina Faso. Van Wyk had initially retired but was asked by Safa to make a U-turn from her retirement to surpass the all-time record set by former Egyptian male player Ahmed Hassan.

Noko Matlou (174 caps):

Matlou, one of the greatest Banyana defenders, took her final bow from the international stage two weeks ago after their 3-0 win against Malawi.

“I am very happy at this moment, and going forward, I wish the team luck and well for Wafcon and the Women’s World Cup Qualifiers,” Matlou said.

In 2008, the striker-turned-defender became the first South African, male or female, to clinch the CAF African Footballer of the Year award after winning the Cosafa Cup in Angola, where she was joint top goal scorer.

“She was the first [South African] player to win the African player of the year. She’s been to the Olympics, she’s been to the World Cup, she’s won a Wafcon gold medal…

“Noko has done everything. She’s given great service. Even if she didn’t play, she was still a model professional,” Ellis said.

Nompumelelo Nyandeni (150 caps):

“I was excited to represent my country for the last time. I’m also happy that my teammates fought for me by winning the game and giving me a proper send-off,” said Nyandeni.

Before the Malawi friendly match, the 37-year-old last donned the gold and green Banyana jersey in 2019 and waited six years before closing off her international football career in style. Nyandeni burst into the scene at the age of 15 and made her full Banyana debut in 2002.

Portia Modise (124 caps):

Arguably the greatest ever player on the African continent as far as women’s football is concerned, Modise is up there among the players who have reached a century of appearances for Banyana.

Modise is the first African player to score 100 international goals.

Jermaine Seoposenwe (100 caps):

Jermaine Seoposenwe is currently the only active Banyana player that is sitting on 100 caps and does not seem to be slowing down.

The 31-year-old received her 100th cap last year during their second leg of the third-round Olympic qualifier match against Tanzania at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga.

Seoposenwe made her senior national team debut in 2010 against Zimbabwe.

