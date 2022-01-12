Talk show host Aaron Moloisi launches digital radio station

Johannesburg- Former The Queen actor and television presenter, Aaron Moloisi has launched an online radio station that will be broadcasting in 12 countries.

This comes as Moloisi celebrates his 20 years in the entertainment industry.

The radio station called Legend Radio will be going on air for the first time on the 15th of January 2022 and in a statement released by Moloisi’s media team, a large percentage of the staff are people who have never worked for radio before

“I carefully and strategically headhunted all of them across the world to bring authenticity and sincerity on the station,” the CEO, Aaron Moloisi said in the statement.

The statement further reveals that some of the people who are going to be working for Legend Radio station come from countries like China, United Kingdom, Nigeria, Canada, Zambia and South Africa.

“Our dynamic lineup will be revealed and formally introduced to the global community following the official launch of Legend radio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A A R O N M O L O I S I (@aaronmoloisi)

