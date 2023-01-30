Tambo Memorial Hospital reopens revamped sections

The Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg, which was severely damaged by a gas tanker explosion on Christmas Eve 2022, has reopened some sections of the health facility.

Addressing the media at the hospital on Monday, Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said all the services have been restored and the hospital will embark on a catch-up process to reschedule the patients who missed their surgery and radiology appointments.

“I want to commend the public for the level of cooperation they gave the Tambo Memorial [Hospital] during this period. It is never easy to tell people to go and receive services in another area,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.

She acknowledged the role played by the provincial department of infrastructural development, property management and the department of social department for ensuring that the affected sections at the hospital are fixed as quickly as possible.

The MEC added that an incident investigating committee has been appointed to interview the injured staff members and witnesses to obtain medical records of the deceased staff members.

“The department of social development has been liaising with the affected people and continues to offer trauma therapy to families and assist with food parcels to those that need them. Social workers have been allocated to the families to offer further support.”

She added that the department is pleased that the police have concluded an investigation into the explosion and a docket has been handed over to the National Prosecuting Authority.

More than 40 people died in the explosion, including hospital staff, while many other people were severely injured and some are still recovering in various hospitals.

MEC @NkomoNomantu and the team doing a walk-about at the refurbished sections of Tambo Memorial Hospital which were affected by the explosion. These areas include the Accident and Emergency Department, Radiology Department and other sections of the hospital #AsibeHealthyGP pic.twitter.com/W0zTDYx5Gi — Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) January 30, 2023

