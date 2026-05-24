Task team on Madlanga referrals arrests SAPS forensics captain

The newly established South African Police Service (SAPS) task team dedicated to investigating the referrals arising out of the Madlanga commission has arrested a captain attached to the SAPS Forensic Science Laboratory on charges of defeating the ends of justice.

An SAPS statement released on Sunday said the suspect was arrested on Friday “at his residence in Pretoria following investigations by the task team”.

High-profile murder cases

“The arrest relates to allegations of defeating the ends of justice in several high-profile murder cases currently under investigation as well as evidence before the Madlanga commission of inquiry, the SAPS statement read.

During the operation, the team seized several items belonging to the state, including ballistic reports, several rounds of ammunition and other evidential material relevant to investigations.