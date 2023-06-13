Tawana Kupe resigns as University of Pretoria vice-chancellor

The University of Pretoria on Tuesday announced the resignation of vice-chancellor professor Tawana Kupe, who had just under a year before his tenure ends in January.

Kupe took over from professor Cheryl de la Rey who resigned to head the University of Canterbury in New Zealand in 2019.

In a statement sent to the University of Pretoria community, the university’s council said Kupe’s last day will be on July 31.

“We express our gratitude to Prof Kupe for his contributions throughout his tenure”, said chair of the council of Kuseni Dlamini.

“Council will immediately initiate the process of finding a suitable successor to lead the institution. We are committed to conducting a comprehensive search to identify a suitably qualified individual who will lead the university into the future.”

“Appropriate interim arrangements that will help facilitate the smooth functioning of the institution will be put in place. An interim vice-chancellor and principal will be appointed in due course.”

The 57-year-old Zimbabwean was vice-principal at Wits University overseeing daily operations and coordinating the work of all executive portfolios.

He served Wits in various capacities since the late 2000, including as deputy vice-chancellor for advancement, human resources and transformation, and as vice-chancellor for finance and operations

In February, he was awarded the prestigious Knight of the French Legion of Honour in recognition of his academic and scientific cooperation. The Legion of Honour is presented on behalf of the president of France and is the country’s most prestigious distinction.

Other Legion of Honour award recipients include former public protector Thuli Madonsela for her fight against corruption; International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor for her work as minister of higher education and training in 2018; and the late Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu who was appointed Grand Officer of the Order – the highest rank for a non-head of state – in 1998.

In October 2021, the University of Montpellier awarded Kupe a doctorate for his work in “building academic partnerships across the African continent and the globe, and for his leadership in transformation of higher education at a global level”.

