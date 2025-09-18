Taxi association leader killed in Soweto was outspoken, had big dreams for industry

Thamsanqa Sabelo Moya, the 58-year-old chairperson of the National Taxi Association in Gauteng, was brutally shot and killed in an ambush on Soweto Highway in Diepkloof on Thursday morning.

According to police reports, the assailants, driving two vehicles, blocked Moya’s car before opening fire with multiple shots. Emergency services pronounced him dead at the scene.

The motive for the killing remains unclear, though authorities suspect it may be linked to ongoing taxi-related violence in the region.

Police urge public to help

Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, speaking on behalf of the Gauteng police, urged the public to assist with the investigation.

“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects to please call the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” Masondo said.

“Information can also be given anonymously via the MySAPS App, downloadable from any smartphone.”

Theo Malele, spokesperson for the National Taxi Association, expressed shock and grief over Moya’s death. He said the organisation is unaware of the reason behind the murder.

“We are expecting the police to get to the bottom of this and ensure the perpetrators are brought to book and face the might of the law,” Malele told Sunday World.

Malele described Moya as a visionary leader whose loss will be deeply felt.

“He will be missed, not only as a leader but as a person. Those who grew up with him, played soccer, and went to school [with him] will miss him,” he said.

Praised for his diligence

Moya, an educator by profession, inherited the taxi business from his father and embraced it wholeheartedly.

“He had plans for the association, to grow the business and take it to greater heights. He was outspoken, professional, and ensured peace within the organisation.”

Moya, in his second year as provincial chairperson, had maintained stability within the association. With no internal feuds reported during his tenure.

Malele extended condolences to Moya’s family.

“His kids, who are still young, will miss their daddy. We offer our condolences to the Moya family.”

