Taxi association patrol squad members appear in court

Three taxi association patrol squad members will make their second court appearance after they blocked the road last week.

Leonhang Setenane (28), Jabulani Zondo (44), from Thembisa, and Mthokozisi Mhlongo (40) from Malboro Village will appeared at Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on Monday for a formal bail application as they were found with unlicensed firearms.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the trio was a part of a meeting that was held last week Monday at Olievenhoutbosch Road in Centurion by the members of a taxi association patrol squad.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the gathering escalated into a roadblock, which led to vehicles not being able to pass through.

“During their gathering, an informant called the police and alerted them about the roadblock. When the police arrived at the scene, all taxi association patrol squad members were searched, Setenane, Zondo, and Mhlongo, were then found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition,” said Mahanjana.

The three accused were arrested on the scene.

This follows the horrific incident where taxi drivers allegedly torched e-hailing cars (Uber, Bolt) which left at least two people injured.

The attacks reportedly occurred at Maponya Mall in Soweto, with bystanders reporting that taxi drivers were responsible for the violence.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.