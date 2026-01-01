Taxi body sends condolences after nine die in R61 crash

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has sent heartfelt condolences to the families of nine people who died in a devastating crash on the R61 in the Eastern Cape.

The accident happened on December 31, between Engcobo and Cofimvaba. It involved a head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a passenger vehicle, with a private bakkie also reportedly involved.

Eastern Cape Santaco representative Mzwandile Nkewana, who attended the scene, described the moment as deeply painful.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy. Our thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones in such a sudden and brutal manner,” Nkewana said.

“We also pray for the injured and wish them strength and a full recovery during this difficult time.”

Nkewana confirmed that the minibus taxi was travelling from Ngcobo to Cofimvaba, while the passenger vehicle was travelling in the opposite direction. Both vehicles were servicing the Beyele locality.

Caution urged on the roads

Santaco president Abnar Tsebe also expressed his condolences and used the tragedy to urge greater caution on the roads.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of nine lives. Every death on our roads is one too many, and this incident reminds us of the heavy responsibility carried by those who transport passengers daily,” Tsebe said.

He warned drivers against fatigue, especially during the busy festive period.

“We continue to urge all drivers to avoid fatigue, to take regular breaks, and to remain alert at all times. Arriving safely is more important than arriving quickly,” Tsebe said.

Santaco further called on all road users to exercise patience, caution and responsibility, stressing that reducing road deaths requires collective discipline and care from everyone behind the wheel.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content