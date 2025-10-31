‘Taxi boss killing makes no sense since there are no industry quarrels’

A close friend of Victor Molefe Moekeletsi, a well-known taxi boss who was shot dead on Thursday in Johannesburg’s Marlboro Gardens, claims he has lost a friend, brother, and business partner.

Tladi Lepolesa, the spokesperson for the Alexandra Randburg Midrand Sandton Taxi Association, made this statement following the shooting of Moekeletsi.

The 52-year-old Moekeletsi was killed with one of his bodyguards.

Speaking to Sunday World on Friday, the distraught Lepolesa described Moekeletsi as a visionary leader and meticulous planner who was deeply respected in the taxi industry.

Motive for the attack unknown

“Nothing would have prepared me for this. I had more than a business partner in him; he was a brother and a friend because we knew each other’s families. We [also] spoke about personal issues outside of work,” said Lepolesa.

Since the association is still processing the tragedy, Lepolesa does not want to speculate on the reason behind the murder.

“Currently, we would rather not speculate or cast aspersions as to what led to the murder,” he said.

“We are at peace with other associations, and there were no quarrels in our association before this. His killing came as a shock to us.”

Describing the slain taxi boss as a joyful and sweet individual, Lepolesa explained that Moekeletsi employed bodyguards due to the nature of the taxi industry.

“It has become unsafe to be in this business. That is why he had people who ensured his safety everywhere he went.”

Wife and children are traumatised

Lepolesa said he had visited Moekeletsi’s family soon after the news broke.

“I was with his family yesterday; his wife and children are traumatised. It’s a sorrowful time in their lives because he was their pillar,” he said.

He also expressed frustration at what he described as the police’s failure to curb taxi-related murders.

“The SAPS [South African Police Service] is failing us because the number of taxi-related murders does not add up when compared to arrests.

The proliferation of guns in the country is concerning; I am referring to large firearms, not just pistols, as they are prevalent everywhere. That is why some of us see the need to have bodyguards, because we are failed by our government.”

Remembering Moekeletsi’s lighter side, Lepolesa said he would always cherish his friend’s impeccable sense of style. “He always advised on outfits, sales, and what to wear,” he said.

Suspects’ car found abandoned

Fred Kekana, the acting Gauteng police commissioner, confirmed Moekeletsi’s killing.

“A silver BMW X6 is the one that attacked this owner with his bodyguards. We are appealing to our communities who might have information about the killing to share with us through our line,” Kekana said.

“They can share the information anonymously so that we can be in a position to follow up. The BMW that they were driving was found abandoned, with blood inside, which shows that the driver was also injured.

“We appeal to all medical centres, doctors, and hospitals: please report any person who comes there with a bullet wound so that we can trace this; it might be one of our suspects.”

