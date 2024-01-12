Taxi boss Mswazi was not a tsotsi, wanted united industry – friend

Taxi boss Zanemvula Jotham Msibi always advocated for peace in the taxi industry, and it matters not what others think of him, said a family friend, describing the taxi boss.

Mbisi, widely known as Mswazi, was the executive chairman of Taxi Choice. His life was commemorated in an esteemed memorial service at Uvivi Farm, Dinokeng Game Reserve in Tshwane on Friday.

Former SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) president Phillip Taaibosch said Msibi believed the industry was his life, saying he dedicated his being to ensuring the industry ran smoothly.

“Whoever thinks that Jotham Msibi is a tsotsi, that Jotham Msibi is whatever that you want to call him, let me tell you, you’ve missed an opportunity of sitting down and talking to a very true businessperson,” said Taaibosch.

“Msibi would not allow you to undermine him when he wa on the floor and talking about business. You would not undermine Msibi when he talked about a united taxi industry.”

Good Samaritan

He was remembered as “the father of the nation” who fought to develop the taxi industry, and using his own money to fund poor students in tertiary institutions.

Taaibosch said when there was conflict in the taxi industry, former president Nelson Mandela said he could not speak to them because it was not united.

This led to Taaibosch and Msibi creating the South African Taxi Corporation. As the organisation grew nationally, it was renamed Santaco.

He said all Msibi wanted was to unite the industry and make everyone realise how important it was across the nation.

Msibi planned on professionalising the industry, he added.

Big shoes to fill

Msibi’s wife of nearly two years, Percia, remembered her husband as a perfection of God, saying his name meant exactly that in Biblical terms.

She said since her husband’s passing, she has realised that she was left with a huge responsibility to fill his big shoes.

“A great tree has fallen. To our children, to the Ndlondlo family, let’s find comfort in each other and be united,” she said.

“He truly loved his family. He loved peace. He taught me patience and taught me not to hold grudges.”

She said it was through Msibi that she managed to reach out to her father and make peace before he passed away.

“Rest in peace daddy, my love. That’s what I used to call him,” she added.

The memorial service was attended by representatives from Toyota Halfway, Absa, and government, among others.

