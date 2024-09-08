Taxman goes for jugular in pursuit of Ganyani and label

The taxman is pursuing house music legend DJ Ganyani in an attempt to recover millions of rands in unpaid tax from him and his record label.

Sunday World can reveal that after hitting Ganyani with a personal tax bill of more than R4-million early this year, the taxman returned last week to demand R1-million from his record label, Ganyani Entertainment.

