Teacher probed for calling pupil training to be sangoma a ‘witch’

A Limpopo teacher is under investigation after he allegedly called a learner who is a trainee sangoma (traditional healer) a “witch”.

The alleged incident happened at Bjatladi High School in the Mankweng Circuit outside Polokwane.

It has been reported that the 15-year-old learner was humiliated in front of her grade 8 classmates after the teacher allegedly hurled insults at her.

It is understood that the teacher, who is also a pastor who is against African spirituality, did not take kindly to have the trainee sangoma in his classroom.

The teenager has been juggling between basic education and her training to become a traditional healer.

Following the alleged insults, the learner is said to have felt demeaned and decided to bunk school.

According to the learner’s guardian, she has been aloof, reluctant to go to school, and even neglecting her schoolwork while idling at home.

Learner feels mistreated

The upset learner came home from school crying, according to Ngwako Ramoshai, the learner’s traditional trainer, and she claimed that the mathematics teacher had called her names.

The learner felt mistreated, according to Ramoshai, when the teacher prodded her in the forehead with a finger before labelling her a witch.

“My girl told me that after the teacher had pushed her with a finger, she stepped back and asked him what her wrongdoing was,” said Ramoshai.

“I later went to the school to report the matter to the principal.

“The principal then told me that he understands the gravity of the complaint and that he will look deeper into the allegations.”

According to Ramoshai, some of the learners accused the trainee sangoma of using muthi (medicines prescribed by the traditional healer) when she was in the top 10 students in her grade.

“The girl is intelligent, and we cannot afford to let her drop out of school,” said Ramoshai.

“I have been encouraging her to improve even further on her schoolwork, even though she is demoralised.

“I am still waiting for feedback from the principal, but I am pleased that at least the girl has returned to school.”

Investigations are underway

Mankweng circuit manager David Magagane said they have received the complaint, including letters from the learner, the accused teacher, and the principal.

“We have escalated the matter to the provincial department of education for further investigation. Investigations are currently underway, and we will wait for the outcome,” said Magagane.

“At this juncture, I cannot pre-empt on which steps to be taken against the teacher.

“What I can confirm is that the learner is currently undergoing psychosocial support because we believe that this ordeal has impacted too much on her.”

The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) in the province is fuming, saying drastic steps should be taken against the teacher.

Shirley Ngoato, the Cosas provincial coordinator, said the teacher’s behaviour was downright unacceptable.

“What he did to the poor learner is humiliating and could cause rippling effects on her. The learner could be subjected to bullying by others, and this will affect her schoolwork,” she said.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content