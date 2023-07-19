Teary Zandie identifies accused number two in Meyiwa trial

The State’s first witness Zandie Khumalo has pointed out accused number two as one of the intruders who were at the Khumalo home in Vosloorus when Senzo Meyiwa was killed.

Zandie appeared before the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday continiuing her account of the fateful night that claimed the life of the national football team goalie.

On the night Zandie, her sister Kelly Khumalo, their mother Gladness Khumalo, Longwe Twala (son of Chicco Twala), as well as Tumelo Madlala and Mthokozisi Thwala (two friends of Senzo Meyiwa), were present at the house along with Meyiwa.

During the court proceedings on Wednesday, Zandie revealed that she had never attended an identification parade. When questioned about whether she had been given an opportunity to identify the accused individuals after their arrest, she responded in the negative. However, she did recall expressing her confidence in being able to recognise the perpetrators if she were to see them.

State advocate George Baloyi then asked if she had encountered the intruders at any point after the incident. Zandie affirmed that she had not seen them until she appeared in court for the murder trial.

It was during her testimony that she identified accused number two, Bongani Ntanzi, as one of the two men who had invaded the Khumalo home. She vividly recalled his physical build and height, noting that he was wearing a hoodie.

When asked if she knew the accused prior to the incident, she firmly stated that she did not have any previous acquaintance with him.

On Tuesday, Zandie provided a comprehensive account of the events leading up to the tragic incident. She shared a detailed narrative, shedding light on the sequence of events both before and during the horrifying ordeal.

According to her testimony, the court learned that two men had entered the Khumalo residence, demanding cellphones and money. She described the first intruder as short with dreadlocks.

“Then I saw the kitchen door opening. I then peeped to see who it was as a person did not knock. I saw male individuals. The one who came in first was short. The lights were on in house. The second person stood near the stove.

“The first intruder had a gun and demanded money and cellphones,” she said.

On Wednesday, as Zandie resumed giving her account of the events that followed after Meyiwa was shot, she became overwhelmed with emotions, and tears. On the previous day, she had informed the court that after Meyiwa was shot, they had hastily placed him in a car, attempting to get him the necessary medical attention.

“I then saw Nthabiseng who is related to MaPhiri. I went straight to the house. I saw MaPhiri outside and asked her to call police and ambulance as Senzo had been shot and there were intruders.

“Both Nthabiseng and MaPhiri were panicking. I went back home and saw Khaya and Bulelani carrying Senzo into the car. I then saw they were struggling I managed to get to the back seat and pulled Senzo in. He was in the middle of the backseat,” the court heard.

During her testimony on Wednesday, Zandie continued recounting the events and revealed that on their way to the hospital they applied pressure to Meyiwa’s wound and tried to comfort and communicate with him. Zandie further recalled touching Meyiwa and feeling his body temperature drop.

“I could see he was opening his eyes wide and looking up. I then lifted his t-shirt and touched his stomach. He was cold,” she recounted.

The trial continues…

