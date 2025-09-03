‘Tebogo Thobejane asked for my protection,’ says Vusimuzi Matlala

Controversial Gauteng tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala says he played no part in the alleged hit on his ex-girlfriend Tebogo Thobejane.

Matlala said after the shooting on Thobejane on October 17 2023, she reached out to him from October 2023 until June 2024. She was asking for his help and protection since he is in the security industry.

Matlala said this on Tuesday during his formal bail application at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court.

He was applying for bail in relation to the charges he is facing for the alleged October 2023 hit on Thobejane, a famous TV actress and influencer.

During the court proceedings, Matlala’s lawyer, Advocate Laurance Hodes SC, read Matlala’s bail affidavit. Hodes is assisted by attorney Victor Nkhwashu.

Ex-girlfriend sought his protection

Through Hodes, Matlala said he and Thobejane dated for 13 months since early 2020.

“I ended the relationship during September 2021. There was no acrimony at the end of our relationship. I moved on with my life, and I got married to my current wife. As at the time of the alleged incident, I was no longer in an intimate relationship with the said victim [Thobejane]. We have been cordial because we are not enemies and are civil towards one another,” said Matlala.

“It is important to record that this particular victim [Thobejane], whom I dated until 2021, contacted me on several occasions to ask for my help after the vehicle that she was travelling in was shot at.

“She reached out to me from the month of October 2023 after the shooting at her vehicle until around June 2024. [She was] still asking for my help and protection since I am in the security industry… I could not assist her because the matter was already under police investigations…” said Matlala.

Not guilty plea

“I intend to plead not guilty to all these charges should this matter ever proceed to trial against me… And I repeat that I played no part in the said incident. I challenge the state to avail the WhatsApp messages between me and her, which they downloaded from my phones. And [for them] to confirm with her that she reached out to me for assistance as stated herein above,” said Matlala.

Regarding his previous convictions or pending cases, Matlala said when he was 25 years old, he was convicted by the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court in 2001 for one count of housebreaking with intent to steal, and theft. He said he was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment for each count, which ran concurrently.

He said he has no other previous convictions nor pending cases.

Self-employed

Regarding his personal circumstances, Matlala (49), said he is self-employed as a director of four companies. These are CAT VIP Protection, Lux of Africa Investments, Black AK Trading and Medi Care 24 Tshwane District. All four companies are based in Pretoria.

Matlala said he makes an income of R250, 000 per month from his four businesses.

He said he owns a property valued at R6.6-million in Midstream Ridge, Pretoria. There, he lives with his wife, Tsakani, and their three daughters. He said he has a further six children whom he supports financially.

Matlala said he owns a property in Mamelodi East, Pretoria, which is valued at R1.1-million.

He also owns a fleet of German vehicles. A Mercedes-Benz SUV and six BMW sedans which have a combined value of approximately R6-million.

Pleads for R100k bail

Matlala said he can afford R100, 000 bail.

The state said it will add two more dockets from Pretoria (Lyttleton and Pretoria West) to the current court case. That of the attempted murder of Thobejane and her two friends, Anele Malinga and Ncube Khumbulani.

The two Pretoria dockets relate to the shooting of taxi tycoon Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni in August 2022. The incident occurred outside the Centurion Golf Estate in Centurion. And the shooting of Seunkie Mokubong, also known as DJ Vettys, in Pretoria West in January 2024.

The state is expected to charge Matlala with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. This with regards to the Sibanyoni and DJ Vettys shootings.

Matlala’s bail application was postponed to September 8. This is to allow the state to respond to new allegations made by Matlala against the police investigating team in his bail affidavit.

Matlala remains in police custody.

Co-accused

Matlala is charged alongside his wife Tsakani (36), two alleged hitmen, Musa Kekana (35), and Tiego Floyd Mabusela (47), and Nthabiseng Nzama (23) for the attempted murder of Thobejane.

Nzama is the daughter of one of the alleged hitmen.

The five accused are facing various charges, including conspiracy to commit murder. Also attempted murder, fraud and money laundering. These are all in connection with the alleged hit on Thobejane.

Tsakani and Nzama are out on R20, 000 and R10, 000 bail, respectively. Kekana and Mabusela abandoned their bail applications. They remain in police custody.

