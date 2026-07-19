Tech-driven crime initiative muzzles Kayamandi’s gangs

A crime-fighting initiative made up of armed patrols, CCTV surveillance and real-time crime intelligence is closing in on dangerous criminals in Kayamandi township in the Cape Winelands.

Before a coalition of private security companies, technology firms, community organisations, academics and residents contributed to the project, Kayamandi’s poorest traders, who graft daily in the shadow of Stellenbosch’s wealth, were being forced to hand over part of their daily takings to extortionists.

The project, spearheaded by technology platform Community Wolf and its founder, Nick Mills, is intended to become a model that can be replicated in other townships.

Five CCTV cameras monitor crime hotspots while a digital platform records incidents reported anonymously by residents via WhatsApp and tracks patrols in real time. The information is shared with police to identify crime patterns and improve response times.

Community Wolf said the platform had given Kayamandi residents a structured way to report crime anonymously in isiXhosa, Afrikaans or English. Reports are geo-tagged and shared instantly with users and security teams, helping to identify hotspots and speed up responses.

“The community sees what’s happening in real time, not three days later on a Facebook post,” the organisation said.

One of the initiative’s key partners is Lukhona Sitole, MD of Prosec Guards and founder of Secure Community NPC. Since November, he has deployed a dedicated patrol vehicle and armed guards in Kayamandi. Although the project initially received funding, Sitole said he was now financing the operation himself.

“The patrols are entirely data-driven,” said Sitole. “Anonymous reports tell us where robberies are happening and when, allowing us to deploy resources where they are needed most instead of patrolling blindly.”

Sitole said the initiative followed a sharp rise in murders, attempted murders, drug-related violence and extortion. Fibre infrastructure in the township had made it possible to integrate armed patrols, CCTV cameras and other technology. Cameras have also been installed outside local high schools following repeated incidents of violence involving pupils.

The project demonstrated the potential for achievement when residents, businesses, churches, NGOs and police collaborated, according to Stellenbosch Community Policing Forum chairperson André Pelser.

“Extortion is a serious problem in Kayamandi, and violent crime remains a major concern,” he said.

Pelser said many residents knew who the criminals were but feared retaliation if they reported them. Anonymous reporting had enabled authorities to map crime hotspots, including Luyolo Street, where pedestrians are regularly robbed between 5pm and 7pm on Fridays after payday.

Retired United Methodist Church minister Rev Makhehleni Ralani said residents had already noticed a difference.

“I have seen the patrol vehicle. Crime is very high in Kayamandi, and people are constantly on edge,” he said.

Ralani said churches had prayed for relief from crime and described the patrols as a welcome intervention. He said extortion had become commonplace, with even vendors selling chicken trotters being forced to pay protection money.

“It is heartbreaking because the people terrorising the community are often our own children,” he said.

Winelands District police commissioner Brig Sandile Sonjani welcomed the initiative, saying fighting organised crime required partnerships between government, private security, community policing forums, neighbourhood watches, businesses and residents.

“The private sector has an increasingly important role in strengthening community safety. We encourage businesses to invest in security infrastructure while participating in local crime prevention initiatives,” he said.

Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry Safety and Security Portfolio Committee chairperson Hubert Paulse said the Kayamandi initiative reflected a broader shift towards technology-assisted policing.

He said the chamber was leading a similar pilot project in Philippi East using drones and CCTV cameras supplied by private companies to improve visibility, strengthen rapid response and support intelligence-led policing. “Safety is an economic enabler. It creates confidence and attracts investment, and investment creates employment,” Paulse said.

He said the Philippi East project could provide a blueprint for similar partnerships across high-risk communities, including the Cape Winelands. “The future of the Cape Winelands will not be determined by the crime we face but by the partnerships we build to overcome it.”