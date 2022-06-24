E-edition
Technical glitch at Postbank delays payment of R350 grant

By Coceka Magubeni

Postbank has warned its customers, including the R350 Covid-19 grant recipients and other South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) recipients, that a glitch in the system would delay payments.

In a statement on Friday, Postbank said the glitch was caused by an outage in one of its data centres. “Postbank wishes to advise its customers that it is experiencing technical difficulties that affect customers’ ability to perform transactions,” it said in a statement.

The glitch did not only affect the in-branch transactions, but it has also affected access to services across many other channels including its ATMs and retail merchants.

“Access to social relief of distress [SRD R350] grants and other Sassa payments through these channels is also impacted. We apologise to our valued customers for the inconvenience caused, and we are working hard to resolve that matter.”

Postbank added that it would advise customers of the expected time to resolve the technical challenges.

 

