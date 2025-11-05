Teen ‘friend’ in dock for stabbing Mbombela girl to death

Two teenage boys have made a brief appearance at the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga following their swift arrest after the gruesome killing of 19-year-old Lusanda Mathabela in Mataffin outside the capital city.

Police named the suspects as Katlego Mokoena, (18), and Lungelo Sithole, (18). The two were nabbed after construction workers raised the alarm when they heard screams from Lusanda’s home.

According to Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane, officers initially received a complaint of a burglary on November 3.

House burglary gone wrong

“Police received a complaint of a residential burglary. Upon arrival, it was established that members of the Public Order Policing Unit were already on the scene,” said Ndubane.

Inside the house, officers made a gruesome discovery.

“The young girl was lying in a pool of blood, showing no signs of life, with multiple stab wounds,” Ndubane confirmed.

Investigations suggest the suspects jumped over the wall of the property, where construction work was underway, and encountered Lusanda inside.

“The suspects encountered the victim inside the house. When she screamed, one of the suspects allegedly stabbed her,” Ndubane explained.

According to police, immediately after the incident happened, Lusanda’s father was called by construction workers. He met the members of the POP Unit on his way home.

“The father explained the situation to the officers, who immediately responded. And the two suspects were cornered and arrested,” said Ndubane.

It later emerged that one of the suspects was a former male friend of the slain teenager.

“It is alleged that one of the suspects was a former male friend of the victim,” Ndubane said.

Suspects remain in custody

The suspects face murder charges. They remain in custody until November 12, when their bail application will be heard. One of them, a Grade 12 learner, is expected to write his examination in custody on November 6.

Acting Provincial Commissioner Maj-Gen Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi has condemned the brutal killing. He praised the swift work of the officers.

“It is shocking that such a young girl, with a bright future ahead, was killed in such a brutal manner. We thank the construction workers for alerting the family. The suspects will face the full might of the law,” said Mkhwanazi.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content