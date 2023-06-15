News

Teen implicated in bus rank stabbing death denied bail

By Shona Buhr
The Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday denied bail for Blessing Dintle Tladi, accused of stabbing a learner to death and attempting to kill another at the Rustenburg bus rank on Friday, June 2. 

The 19-year-old allegedly killed Lethabo Mojalefa Sibanda by stabbing him in the throat. 

The accused will remain in custody until July 27 for further investigation. 


Police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane said: “It is alleged that at about 3.45pm on Friday, police received a complaint about a stabbing incident.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the police found members of the community gathered around a motionless body covered with a blanket.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was stabbed in the throat with a sharp object and was certified dead at the scene.

“The two groups allegedly gathered at the bus rank, leading to a fight and eventual stabbing of the victim.”

Announcing the crime statistics for a three-month period between January and March 2023 last week, Police Minister Bheki Cele said out of the eight murders in schools and universities, three involved a pupil killing another pupil.

The stats further show that seven murders were committed on school premises and one at a university. Of the seven murders committed in schools, three, or 33.7%, involved pupils as victims and perpetrators.

