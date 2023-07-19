Teen to appear in court for murder of his 14-year-old crush

The police have arrested a teenage boy in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old girl.

Naeema Marshall, a grade-nine pupil at Beacon Valley High School, was allegedly shot by the suspect on Monday in Eerste River, Cape Town.

The suspect reportedly fled the crime scene after the shooting, however, the police followed some leads and apprehended him on Tuesday afternoon.

Reports say the deceased, whose home is in Beacon Valley in Mitchells Plain, met her death while visiting her aunt.

It is alleged that Marshall was shot in the head in what is believed to have been a fit of rage after she rejected her attacker’s romantic advances.

However, police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said they have not established the motive for the shooting.

“Kleinvlei police registered a murder case following a shooting incident at Budhi Crescent, New Forest Village, where a 14-year-old girl was shot and fatally wounded. Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation,” said Van Wyk.

Marshall was laid to rest on Tuesday, in line with Muslim burial traditions.

Her mother Fadeema Marshall said she is struggling to cope with the loss of her last-born daughter.

“Naeema was on holiday at her dad’s cousin and the boy who allegedly shot her was interested [romantically] in her. Naeema was an amazing netball player and played for the union,” said Fadeema.



