Teenage boy appears in court for rape of 75-year-old pensioner

A 19-year-old boy was expected to appear at the Riversdale magistrates’ court in the Western Cape on Wednesday for the rape of a 75-year-old pensioner.

In a statement, the police said the old woman was enjoying a peaceful Sunday afternoon when the teenager, who is known to her, forcefully gained entry to her flat in Wilson Street.

Sergeant Christopher Spies said the teen allegedly assaulted the woman before forcing himself on her. He fled the scene after the crime.

“The victim managed to raise alarm and the neighbours responded and alerted the police. On arrival, the police found the victim and later transported her to the hospital where she was admitted,” said Spies.

“Riversdale police immediately assembled a team which commenced with a search for the suspect. He was apprehended on Monday.”

The alleged perpetrator faces a charge of rape and assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author