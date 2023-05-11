Teenager arrested for attempted murder of 14-year-old boy

A 15-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly stabbed another 14-year-old boy several times in Bultfontein, Free State on Thursday.

He will soon appear in the Bultfontein Magistrate’s Court facing a charge of attempted murder.

Police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said: “On 09 May 2023 at about 22:15, the victim was allegedly collected from his home in Khotha Section in Phahameng, Bultfontein. He was forced to go to the graveyard in Diamant Street, Phahameng, where the suspect allegedly stabbed him several times.

“The victim sustained stab wounds on his back, hands, chest and neck. The victim managed to flee and seek help at a nearby house. He was admitted to the hospital for medical treatment.”

Police responded swiftly to the scene and a case of attempted murder was registered. The suspect was traced and arrested shortly after the stabbing incident. A knife suspected to have been used in the crime was also seized.

