Teffo stopped from representing Matlala co-accused in attempted murder trial

Former advocate Malesela Teffo appeared before the Johannesburg High Court on Monday seeking to represent accused numbers one to five in the Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala attempted murder trial, but was stopped after the court questioned his legal standing.

Teffo told the court that he represented a legal entity called the Malesela Teffo Foundation, which provides pro bono representation to accused persons. He claimed there had been a gross violation of the constitutional rights of all five accused.

READ: Court orders blocks Malesela Teffo from entering Senzo Meyiwa trial courtroom

“My coming here today is not accidental. It is premeditated, which is why I prepared myself with credentials,” Teffo told the court.

However, presiding Judge Cassim Moosa interrupted him and questioned whether Teffo had been struck from the roll of advocates.

“Is it correct that at a certain stage, whilst practising as counsel within this division, you were struck from the roll of advocates?” Moosa asked.

Teffo acknowledged that an order had been issued but disputed its validity.

“There was an application, but I do not want the court to confine me. This is tedious. The order of the court said Malesela Teffo has been removed from the roll of advocates from September 16, 2022,” he said.

Teffo alleged that the court order was fraudulent and claimed that the court process had been used to remove his name from the roll.

Moosa then asked whether Teffo had subsequently been reinstated as an advocate in the Gauteng Division.

Teffo responded that he was in good standing with the Legal Practice Council (LPC) and remained a member. He said he only owed subscription fees for 2024 and 2025, explaining that he had been in jail at the time.

Advocate Anneline van den Heever, who represents Matlala and his wife, challenged Teffo’s right to appear before the court. She told the court that the Legal Practice Council had issued a statement in July 2026 warning that Teffo remained struck off the roll and could not practise as an advocate.

“We are currently granting audience to somebody who has no standing in law to appear before this court,” van den Heever said, who further urged the court to proceed with the day’s proceedings, pointing out that a witness was available only on Monday.

Judge Moosa ruled that Teffo would first have to produce documentary evidence proving that he had been readmitted to practice.

“There is no proper substantive application before the court. You are just standing from the bar,” Moosa said.

READ: The sleepless nights after ‘Cat’ Matlala started singing

The five accused in the Matlala case have all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The case involves 25 charges, including 11 counts of attempted murder, arising from alleged attacks targeting Tebogo Thobejane, Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni and Seunkie ‘DJ Vetteys’ Mokubung.

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