Telkom picks former ‘Idols’ judge to drive group’s digital strategy

Telkom has appointed Randall Abrahams as group executive for digital solutions, a move the company said will strengthen its strategy.

The company said the former Idols SA judge will help drive Telkom’s transition to a fully digital company.

In a statement, Telkom said Abrahams will be working with cross-functional teams of information technology, marketing, product and customer-experience specialists to align digital efforts with business needs and execute its purpose of connecting South Africans.

Abrahams will also be involved in the development of Telkom’s digital platform in non-connectivity products such as fintech, advertising, content, smart homes, and small business enterprise solutions.

Abrahams will handle Telkom’s digital platform business under its technology function.

His responsibilities will include developing a digital strategy and identifying and executing “innovative technologies to develop opportunities” for the group.

The telecommunication company also noted that Abrahams is well-equipped to drive its digital business, having held leadership and strategy responsibilities in the digital content, music, broadcasting, television and internet sectors.

Telkom group CEO, Serame Taukobong, said the company is excited to have Abrahams joining the group.

“His expertise in the digital and communications space is highly respected, and we look forward to working with him on our ongoing digital transformation to deliver value for our stakeholders,” said Taukobong.

Abrahams said: “Joining Telkom is a proud moment for me, and I relish the challenge and the opportunities that the group offers.

“It’s a chance to really make a difference by improving the lives of South Africans through Telkom’s data-led capabilities.”

