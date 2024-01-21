Tempers flare over ‘unsuitable’ Sekhukhune municipality CFO

The Limpopo department of cooperative governance, human settlements, and traditional affairs has moved quickly to quell tensions about the appointment of the finance boss of the Sekhukhune district municipality.

Confusion continues to be palpable inside the municipality over how Hendrick Nkadimeng was appointed to the position despite not meeting the competency requirement for the post.

However, according to the provincial department, Nkadimeng was appointed to the position “with caution” because he met the “basic” competency criteria. This despite one other candidate he was shortlisted with having emerged as the “competent” candidate for the job. The third candidate, according to the department, pulled out of the race at the stage of competency assessment.

