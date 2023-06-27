Ten people perish in two separate car accidents in Mpumalanga

Six people were killed when a truck and a Toyota Avanza were involved in a side-swipe collision on the R555 Road between Ogies and Emalahleni on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened when the driver of the Avanza seemingly lost control of the vehicle and collided with the truck.

Moeti Mmusi, spokesperson for Mpumalanga department of community safety, security and liaison, said all the occupants of the Avanza were killed on the spot.

“The deceased, who were declared dead on the scene, include the driver and five passengers. The truck driver escaped with minor injuries,” said Moeti.

In a separate incident, four people were killed when a vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a donkey and overturned on the N4 Schoemanskloof Road near Bambi, also in Mpumalanga.

Reports say the occupants of a Toyota Fortuner were travelling from the direction of Mbombela when the accident happened at about 1am.

“Three people including a 13-year-old died on the spot and one person succumbed to injuries in hospital,” said Moeti.

“All the deceased were passengers in the SUV. One seriously injured driver and three other people are receiving treatment at the nearby hospital in Belfast.”

Investigations into the two crashes are under way, however, dangerous overtaking cannot be ruled out, Moeti said.

