Ten-year jail term for Northern Cape drug baron

A 57-year-old man believed to be the main player behind the scourge of drugs in Northern Cape’s Namakwa region has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Between 2015 and 2016, police saw a sharp increase in drug circulation in the region’s Nababeep and Springbok areas. In order to nip the problem in the bud, law enforcement authorities needed to find out who were the people behind the circulation of these drugs.

The worrying proliferation of drugs in the region gave birth to Project Daisy with an aim of addressing the scourge.

According to a statement released by the Hawks, the Upington Serious Organised Crime investigated the onslaught on the community through authorised undercover operations.

Kingpin bust

“Police identified the main player as Nosisi Mxinwa (57), who was arrested in September 2016 and made bail shortly thereafter,” the Hawks statement read.

On Friday, Springbok Magistrate Court delivered a guilty verdict and sentenced Mxinwa to 10 years direct imprisonment on five counts of drug dealing.

“The accused was further declared unfit to possess a firearm in terms of Section 103 of Act 60/2000,” the Hawks said.

The provincial head of Northern Cape Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Maj-Gen Stephen Mabuela, welcomed the sentence.

“We appreciate the efforts of law enforcement officers in shielding the community from crimes that have the ability to threaten the future of our children,” Mabuela said.