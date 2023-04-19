Thabo Bester case: Another G4S employee arrested

Another G4S employee has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the escape of murderer and rapist Thabo Bester in May 2022.

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, national spokesperson for police, said the 51-year-old suspect was nabbed at the Mangaung Correctional Centre on Tuesday and is expected to appear at the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Thursday.

“He faces charges of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody and defeating the ends of justice,” Mathe said.

So far, five people have been arrested including Bester’s lover Dr Nandipha Magudumana and her father Zolile Sekeleni, former G4S employee Senohe Matsoara, CCTV technician Tebogo Lipholo, and Mozambican national Zacharia Alberto.

Magudumana, Sekeleni, Matsoara and Lipholo have appeared in court already while the state is still working on the extradition of Alberto.

Sekeleni was released on R10 000 bail on Monday and a charge of murder against him was withdrawn.

Phaladi Shuping, spokesperson for National Prosecuting Authority, confirmed that the murder charge was dropped. He said after reviewing additional evidence, there was no evidence linking Sekeleni to murder.

“We said in the previous appearance that based on the investigation process that is under way, we cannot rule out the possibility of any of the charges being withdrawn,” said Shuping after court proceedings on Monday.

“We received more evidence, hence we have taken a decision that we are not going to proceed with the charge of murder with regards to accused number two [Sekeleni].”

Sekeleni now faces three charges including defeating the ends of justice, aiding and abetting a prisoner to escape, and fraud.

