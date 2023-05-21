Thabo Bester gifted with new SA ID card in prison

The Department of Home Affairs has gifted notorious convict Thabo Bester a South African identity document (ID) card to end the controversy surrounding his many identities.Sunday World can reveal that a home affairs official last week visited the Kgosi Mampuru correctional centre in the country’s capital to hand over the ID to Bester, who was arrested in Tanzania together with his lover Dr Nandipha Magudumana.

