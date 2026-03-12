The country’s husband, Bongani Luvalo finds a new role

The last time South Africa saw Bongani Luvalo walking down an aisle, it was towards a stranger he’d just married on national television. Now, when he steps into a church on SABC1’s Generations: The Legacy, the stakes are different though the drama promises to be just as compelling.

The 37-year-old author, broadcaster and philanthropist has joined the cast of the long-running soapie as Pastor Lawrence, a charismatic but deeply flawed priest. It marks his debut in scripted acting after becoming a household name during Married at First Sight: Mzansi in 2025. The show’s viewers affectionately dubbed him “the country’s husband”.

‘Acting was never part of the plan’

For someone who has built a career around storytelling as an author, radio presenter and social commentator, acting was never part of the plan.

“Storytelling has been part and parcel of my life, it has never escaped me. I did not plan to move from reality TV to Generations, but this was an opportunity to tell the story differently with fine arts,” Luvalo told Sunday World.

A complicated Pastor Lawrence

Pastor Lawrence arrives in the soapie’s fictional world of Ezweni as a man who knows his power and isn’t afraid to use it. But beneath the charisma lies a complicated human being.

“The pastor cheats on his wife and breaks down the church, but is making amends with his wife and bringing the church back together,” Luvulo explained.

The character comes to Ezweni seeking help to restore confidence in his leadership and repair his marriage, a storyline that allows the show to explore themes of redemption, hypocrisy and the gap between public persona and private failure.

“This is no different to my storytelling in the past, it’s just a different space for growth and more exposure and showing my craft,” Luvalo said.

More than a reality star

Luvalo’s path to this moment has been anything but linear. Before he was “the country’s husband”, he was already building a body of work as a writer and community leader. His debut book, A Father, A Stranger? Mzansi’s Memoirs of Fatherhood, explored themes of family and identity, while his second novel, Ntliziyo Ungumkhohlisi – Falling in Love with an It Girl, shifted focus to romance and the complexities of modern relationships.

The latter follows Mkhuseli, a young professional whose life of achievement feels hollow when the pandemic halts normal life. In his search for connection, he falls for an enigmatic “it girl” – a relationship that pulls him into a whirlwind of passion and betrayal. Luvalo has spoken candidly about the discipline required to write, describing the process as “chaos” and “magic” in equal measure.

Outside of his creative work, he founded the Cool Dads Foundation, which champions positive fatherhood and mentors young boys with the aim of preventing issues like gender-based violence. The foundation has run school shoe drives and community outreach programmes in areas like Kwatsaduza and Daveyton. Recently, Luvalo marked his birthday not with gifts but by giving back to the school community he grew up in, a gesture consistent with the philosophy he tries to live by.

‘Invested in society, contributing, trying to make a difference’

Despite the pivot into acting, Luvalo sees continuity in what he does. And while playing a flawed pastor might seem far removed from his real-life advocacy work, he acknowledges that the character doesn’t stray entirely from who he is – someone invested in society, in contributing, in trying to make a difference.

He mentions, that acting presents a new set of challenges. The adjustment from unscripted reality television to the technical demands of scripted drama has kept him on his toes. Meeting the established cast was, by his own admission, nerve-wracking. But he credits the production team and fellow actors for their support as he finds his footing.

What’s next for Luvolo

This is unlikely to be Luvalo’s only acting role. He’s indicated interest in exploring more opportunities in the space, seeing it as room for growth. There’s also a conversation around adapting one of his books for screen, a development that would bring his career full circle, from page to screen, from writer to performer.

For now, he’s focused on not disappointing himself or the production. “Life is not an easy stroll,” he said recently. “There will always be bumps it’s just how much are you determined, do you tap out when it gets tough?”

As Pastor Lawrence begins to make his mark on Generations, viewers who fell in love with Luvalo the reality star will have the chance to discover Luvalo the actor. The question is whether a man once celebrated for being authentically himself can disappear into a character, and whether audiences will embrace the difference.

