The decline of journalism in Africa: Talent in a failing system

The journalism industry across Africa is in sharp decline, threatening the continent’s ability to tell its own stories. Across countries such as Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa, shrinking newsrooms, job insecurity, and the collapse of print media, have left many in the profession disillusioned. In Nigeria, writer at the Daily Trust, Al-Mustapha A. Mustapha, captures the sentiment shared by many young reporters. “African journalism is at a crossroads. We have the talent, the stories and the passion, but not the systems to sustain them. Until we fix the economics of the newsroom and protect the dignity of journalists, the decline will continue.”

Mustapha lists poor pay, censorship, political interference, and instability as a plague to the profession.

“We are among the most underpaid professionals. Many newsrooms can barely sustain staff. We face pressure from political and business interests. And while digital offers opportunity, it also creates chaos. Everyone is breaking news, but few are doing real journalism,” Mustapha explains. Fragile workforce

In Nigeria, print still holds weight among older and rural readers, but the future is undeniably digital.

“The younger audience wants news now. Print only stays relevant if it complements digital, not competes with it,” he adds.

Yet behind the screen is a fragile workforce. Mustapha calls journalism one of Nigeria’s most insecure professions. Freelancers and even permanent staff often lack basic protections like health insurance or pensions. The emotional toll is heavy.

“You love the job, but it doesn’t always love you back.” Job losses all over

In South Africa, the crisis has been long in the making. According to the State of the Newsroom report (2024) by Wits Journalism School, the country’s journalism workforce fell from over 10, 000 in 2008 to about 5, 000 by 2018. The Covid-19 pandemic made it worse because by July 2020, retrenchments at major media houses, including the South African Broadcasting Corporation and Media24, pushed job losses to more than 3, 000, many of them freelancers.

However, the same report notes small signs of resilience. Demand for journalism skills elsewhere

“While overall jobs are being shed, some newsrooms are hiring. Start-ups and non-traditional outlets in fields like agriculture are creating new demand for journalism skills.”

In Ghana, traditional print media is nearly extinct. Award-winning DreamzFM journalist Nicholas Azebire says newspaper stands have virtually disappeared, taking revenue with them and forcing outlets online.

“Major papers have reduced print runs or gone digital. I believe media houses and journalism associations need to rethink the business model to improve working conditions.”

Despite the challenges, many African journalists remain hopeful. They continue telling stories that matter, even when the systems around them fail to value their work. “I sincerely believe that the various journalists association and media houses can review the practice. They can commercialise some aspects which would eventually improve the conditions of these journalists,” Azebire said.

But unless the industry addresses economic instability, improves working conditions, and adapts to the digital shift, the ability of African media to serve its people, and protect democracy will continue to fade.